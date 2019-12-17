Kevin Hart’s wife cries about his cheating in Netflix film (video)

For the first time, fans will be able to see up-close how Kevin Hart and his wife handled his infamous cheating scandal in the Netflix docuseries, “Don’t F–– This Up.”

Eniko Parrish is seen very vulnerable in one particularly poignant scene where she asked how the “Jumanji” star could subject her to abject humiliation — all while she was prepared to give birth to their first child.

“You publicly humiliated me,” Parrish, 35, says as tears fill her eyes during the six-part film that debuts Dec. 27, 2019. “I just kept saying, ‘How the f–– did you let that happen?’”

This is particularly interesting since ex-wife Torrei Hart told “Page Six” that she and the actor went about co-parenting after he allegedly cheated on her with Eniko Hart.

As most fans know by now, Hart, 40, cheated on Parrish with model Montia Sabbag while on a trip to Las Vegas in 2017. The romp was caught on video, which was later released in an alleged attempt to extort Hart.

“Don’t F–– This Up” also dissects the cultural explosion when Hart’s previous homophobic jokes were suddenly unearthed after he agreed to host the 2019 Academy Awards. Hart later rescinded the Academy’s offer, however, there are reports that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is trying to get Hart to consider hosting the 2020 Oscars.

The Netflix film also delves into Hart’s and Parrish’s son Kenzo. He also boasts two children with first wife Torrei: daughter Heaven and son Hendrix.