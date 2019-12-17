Smith family shares medical results on ‘Red Table Talk’

Will Smith called an “emergency family meeting” earlier this year in order to get everyone’s health in order.

On the latest edition of “Red Table Talk,” the family gets the results back from the world-famous Cleveland Clinic and it caused multiple winces, some head-scratching and double-takes. And, surprise: someone has a parasite.

World-renowned doctor Mark Hyman shared what should be done to turn around the health situations for Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith’s son Trey, along with Jaden and Willow and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

“The bad news: You got stuff,” Hyman told the family on camera. “The good news is it’s all fixable.”

The results reveal the clan possess genes that make them particularly susceptible to diabetes and obesity. They all have, Hyman added, “sugar-craving genes” and are lactose intolerant. A common thread is that they all have a “leaky gut,” which happens when toxins leak through the intestinal wall.

“You all have gut issues,” Hyman said, “but all that is so fixable.”

Will Smith was told he has a lot of digestive issues, imbalances in his gut and problems with constipation, bloating, leaky gut and a low amount of “good” bacteria in his system.

Jada Pinkett Smith had the most surprising result. She is having digestive problems that emanate from a parasite. Daughter Willow was visibly shaken by her mother’s results as the doctor said the parasite could lead to irritable bowel, gas and indigestion.

Will Smith made the family promise to upgrade their health and nutritional intake and proclaimed: “You’ll be taken out of our wills if you don’t take care of yourselves.”

Flip the page to see the Smith family taken to task over their health on “Red Table Talk.”