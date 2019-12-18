50 Cent coming out with Black superhero animated series

Hip-hop heavyweight 50 Cent has already made the successful transition from rap music to movie and television production with the blockbuster cable series “Power.”

Now Curtis Jackson III has signed on to produce an animated series based on Black superheroes, Deadline reports.

The publication reports that Fifty is teaming up with Anthony Piper to produce “Trill League,” which is based on the author’s graphic novel of the same name. It will be shown on the new short-form mobile video platform Quibi.

Injustices will be just one of the obstacles the superheroes will have to negotiate. They will also be tasked with battling monsters, supervillains, internet trolls and haters from all kinds who want to take over or destroy the world. The series will reportedly be set in modern American society and feature some urbanites’ favorite superheroes.

How this works on Quibi is that the shows, which are eight- to 10-minutes long, will be offered individually, then followed by daily news and sports programming.

Users will pay $5 monthly for an ad-supported version or $8 a month for an ad-free version.