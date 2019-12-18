Police say sidewalk abduction of 16-year-old girl was staged

The amber alert took more than 12 hours to go out after a 16-year-old was allegedly abducted in Bronx, New York, while walking with her mother. They were there visiting friends and family when tragedy struck in the form of a beige sedan occupied with four 20-something-year-old Black men. Two of them snatched the girl, now identified as Karol Sanchez, and left her mother screaming on the sidewalk by herself for more than 10 minutes.

“Across our country and across the Bronx, across the city, Black girls, in particular, are disappearing and no one seems to care,” New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams told reporters, according to The New York Times. “We do want to know why the Amber Alert took so long.

“I know for a fact, the type of response … too often depends on what that person looks like. No more. We love our children. It shouldn’t take 11-12 hours for an Amber Alert.”

The pain Sanchez’s mother felt is unimaginable and the world cried with her. Social media reports from the NYPD’s 40th Precinct followed and hours later, before she became a fleeting thought in the minds of concerned citizens nationwide, Karol Sanchez emerged on the same corner where she’d reportedly been snatched.

Members of the NYPD’s 40th Precinct rejoiced at the thought that it’d effectively done its job, as Sanchez was reportedly found unharmed.

WE HAVE A VICTORY TODAY !! Karol has been found !!! Thank you to all who have worked very hard to track down the people involved in this case !!! pic.twitter.com/TYD7IlU49N — NYPD 40th Precinct (@NYPD40Pct) December 17, 2019

Then came the questioning.

Click continue to read what happened next.