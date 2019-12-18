Supermodel Chanel Iman welcomes early ‘Christmas gift’ (photos)

Chanel Iman is a supermodel mom of two now.

The Victoria Secret angel gave birth to her second baby with husband Sterling Shepard, a wide receiver for the New York Giants, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

Iman announced the big news via Instagram by sharing a photo holding her new baby girl, Cassie Snow Shepard, alongside her husband and 1-year-old daughter, Cali Clay, lying together in a hospital bed.

In an Instagram photo that she captioned, “Our Christmas gift came early Cassie Snow Shepard 12•17•19,” you can see the newborn swaddled in her mother’s arms wearing a pink and white striped beanie.

Cali Clay was all smiles as she met her baby sister for the first time, and mom Iman couldn’t be happier. She posted a second photo of her and the girls with the caption, “This is love.”

