Tekashi69 learns how long he will be in prison

Tekashi69 has finally learned his fate. The embattled rapper received a sentence of two years in federal prison, according to the New York Times.

He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release after he serves his prison time and the 13 months he’s already been incarcerated will count towards his sentence.

Tekashi69, Daniel Hernandez, faced up to 37 years in prison for his connections with the Nine Trey Bloods gang. He received backlash from the rap community for snitching on most of his fellow gang members.

Tekashi69 also claimed that rappers Cardi B and Jim Jones were gang members.

The New York-based rapper used the gang to garner street credibility. During his trial, he claimed that he only joined the gang to sell records.

Tekashi69 says that he will not go into witness protection once he is released.