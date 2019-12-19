Black Twitter shocked at Tekashi 6ix9ine’s short prison stint (video)

Despite the fact Tekashi 6ix9ine had his street credentials revoked by most of the Black community for being a snitch, he was saluted by the New York legal system because his testimony was “both incredibly significant and useful” in building cases against his fellow gang members.

Therefore, prosecutors and the judge in the Southern District of New York showed Tekashi great leniency for his many crimes, sentencing Tekashi to only two years in prison. And, since he is credited with time already served – which was 13 months – Tekashi is scheduled to be released from prison in 2020.

And considering the fact that the 23-year-old rapper, born Daniel Hernandez, has an extensive criminal record of dealing drugs, participating in assaults, using a 13-year-old girl in a sex video he posted online and committing multiple acts of domestic violence – many believe he is getting off easy.

Even prosecutors suggested that Hernandez be given the much lower sentence than the nearly 50 years looking him in the face for the activities he participated in as a member of the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

The people of Twitter have spoken and their thoughts about Tekashi’s light sentence behind bars can be seen in this sampling below:

#Tekashi 6ix9ine security team after his release from jail. pic.twitter.com/TnAkTfSdFB — Dizzy Chick (@DizzyChickie) December 16, 2019

#Tekashi sentencing….should have hit him with more time…but thats just me. — Kendra Locke (@BabyACE1920) December 18, 2019

Judge now congratulating #tekashi for being a World-class snitch. https://t.co/TGG5Rb37qj — Kurt Nice (@KurtNiceHHL) December 18, 2019

Tekashi 69 got 24 months with a year Time served & pretty much 5 years probation. He won’t be out till the end of Next Year… sorry to this man but eh coulda been a LOT worse. He just. Won’t be home for Christmas… #Tekashi69 #tekashi #6ix9ine pic.twitter.com/u9cmYsmfkY — Michael McCrudden (@mccruddenm) December 18, 2019

We won't be seeing #Tekashi till after two years again😭 — PENISsula (@sppaac) December 19, 2019

My face when I just snitched on half of New York and I still gotta go knock out another 11 months#tekashi69 #tekashi pic.twitter.com/533N4UJkJ4 — Patrick the Engineer (@patrickallsyms) December 18, 2019

if tekashi was black he would had to do all 46 yrs even after cooperating,snitching is not cool street or not neither is going against other Black People for somebody who isnt Black like them dummies did for snitch9,only slide for negus to do anything else is treason #tekashi https://t.co/MEQ8u5OD6q — BredToLiveG-Lowe (@BredToLiveGLowe) December 18, 2019

https://t.co/fHuXIzo3OD – Tekashi singing gets him 2 years #Tekashi — ned kelly (@strikeforcekid) December 19, 2019