Black Twitter shocked at Tekashi 6ix9ine’s short prison stint (video)

Daniel Hernandez, aka Tekashi 6ix9ine, mug shot from July 2018 (Image Source: NYPD)

Despite the fact Tekashi 6ix9ine had his street credentials revoked by most of the Black community for being a snitch, he was saluted by the New York legal system because his testimony was “both incredibly significant and useful” in building cases against his fellow gang members.

Therefore, prosecutors and the judge in the Southern District of New York showed Tekashi great leniency for his many crimes, sentencing Tekashi to only two years in prison. And, since he is credited with time already served – which was 13 months – Tekashi is scheduled to be released from prison in 2020.

And considering the fact that the 23-year-old rapper, born Daniel Hernandez, has an extensive criminal record of dealing drugs, participating in assaults, using a 13-year-old girl in a sex video he posted online and committing multiple acts of domestic violence – many believe he is getting off easy.

Even prosecutors suggested that Hernandez be given the much lower sentence than the nearly 50 years looking him in the face for the activities he participated in as a member of the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

The people of Twitter have spoken and their thoughts about Tekashi’s light sentence behind bars can be seen in this sampling below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

