Kanye West drops new Adidas Yeezy shoe collaboration

Kanye West is releasing a new Adidas Yeezy collaboration right in time for Christmas.

Ahead of the expected upcoming Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Azael release on Dec. 23. the 700 V1 Carbon Blue is available now.

The new V1 release marks the ninth variation for this type of shoe. The Carbon Blue which dropped on Dec. 18, 2019, features a stylish mashup of the previous releases.

Carbon Blue is true to its name featuring pastel blue hues on the soles, laces and throughout the shoe. It also features brown, grey, purple, and taupe with a bright orange accent.

If you’re looking to add these Adidas Yeezys to your closet they will retail for $300 on Adidas website, www.adidas.com/us/yeezy.