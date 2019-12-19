NBA star J.R. Smith’s wife prays for him and alleged mistress; he responds (video)

NBA free agent J.R. Smith was a veritable beehive of controversy and peculiarities during his playing days in New York and Cleveland. This has bled into his post-playing days as he is embroiled in a public love triangle that includes his estranged wife and an alleged mistress.

Smith’s wife, Jewel, posted a tear-filled and heart-wrenching prayer on Instagram Live that included her seeking God’s intervention in the alleged affair between him and “The Flash” star Candice Patton.

Black Twitter’s collective jaws were agape as they watched Jewel Smith implore her maker to “shake up” her husband “because he knows not what he is doing” in allegedly seeking comfort with another woman.

“My husband, he’s hurting and Candice, she’s hurting,” Jewel Smith said between sobs. “For her to go out here, Father God, and seek a married man, I just pray that you give her grace and mercy through all of this.”

The Instagram Live video has been deleted but captured by multiple outlets, including YBF.com.

