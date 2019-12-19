R. Kelly pleads not guilty to allegations of bribery

R.Kelly has pleaded not guilty to allegations of bribery.

The disgraced “I Believe I Can Fly” singer — who is currently awaiting trial on sexual abuse charges — was hit by the new claims earlier this month, which alleged he had bribed an unnamed government official in 1994 so he could obtain a fake ID for singer Aaliyah, who was 15 at the time, so they could get married.

However, when Kelly appeared via a video link from a Chicago courtroom on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, he denied the allegation.

And Douglas Anton, an attorney who represented the singer in court, argued the “Ignition” hitmaker — who struggles with reading and writing — would not know how to get a fake ID, even if given $1 million and a month to complete the task.

He said: “He’d come back and say, ‘I have no idea how to do that.'”

According to the lawyer, Kelly has been working on new music, which he has been humming and singing to his visitors in prison, but despite his situation, the tunes aren’t just “sour notes.”

