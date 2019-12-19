‘The Masked Singer’ season 2 winner revealed

The winner of season two of “The Masked Singer” has been crowned.

“Whose Line Is It Anyway” host Wayne Brady was unmasked as The Fox when he beat Flamingo and Rottweiler, who were revealed as “The Cheetah Girls” star Adrienne Bailon and musician Chris Daughtry respectively, to claim the coveted Golden Mask on Wednesday night’s Dec. 18, 2019, finale.

“This has been life-changing,” said Brady.

“I never thought that I’d love performing again, but this has just been so crazy and I can’t thank you enough. It’s been the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Out of the four judges, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger guessed correctly that it was Wayne under the mask, while Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy incorrectly chose Jamie Foxx.

The most surprising reveal of the night came in the form of “American Idol” runner-up singer, Chris Daughtry, who none of the panel guessed throughout the show.

The “Waiting for Superman” singer admitted he wanted to do something “fun” and “challenging” – but he didn’t realize just how demanding it would be.

“I wanted to do something fun, to challenge myself,” Daughtry said.

“So last year, when T-Pain won, I thought, ‘Aw, I want to do this! It looks [like] so much fun.

“I had no idea how challenging it was gonna be, but I’m glad I did it.”

The “Home” singer also revealed that he didn’t tell his children – twins Adalynn and Noah, nine, and stepkids Hannah, 23, and Griffin, 21 – he was doing the competition and he can’t wait to watch it with them.

“My kids have no idea that I’m doing it, so I’m so pumped for them to see this,” Daughtry said.

And finally, Rottweiler was unveiled as singer-and-actress Bailon, 36, with all except Jeong, who picked Jessica Simpson, guessing correctly.

Brady admitted he was on “such a high” after his win – which he accidentally tweeted before his reveal before removing the post.

He told TV Line: “I am on such a high and it’s cool that the moment is finally here and I can say, ‘Yes, y’all were right.’

“Or, I can say ‘Haha, y’all were wrong.'”