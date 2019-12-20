Alleged nude photos of NBA superstar Steph Curry leaked on social media

Ayesha Curry and husband Steph (Image source: Instagram – @ayeshacurry via Instagram)

For the second consecutive day, alleged nude photos of A-list celebrities have been leaked and spread across the internet.

This time, the naked photos supposedly of NBA superstar Steph Curry were leaked on Twitter on Friday morning, Dec. 20, 2019, according to USA Today and Page Six. 

In the photos that the outlets refer to, the Golden State Warriors’ legendary sharpshooter is captured in the locker room holding a towel over his unmentionables. But that is just one of the photos that show a man’s private parts. Curry’s face is not shown on the close-up of the genitals featured, however.

It is against California’s revenge porn laws to post such explicit photos, but at the time of this posting, no one knows the identity of the leaker and no one has come forward to take credit. The crime is a misdemeanor with a maximum punishment of six months in jail and $1,000 fine, USA Today reminds readers.

Ironically, it was Curry’s wife, Ayesha, who was paranoid that she would be the victim of a photo leak. She told “E! News” earlier this year that she frequently sends nude photos of herself to her b-balling husband and that he refuses to delete them from his phone.

“[I send] hundreds of them! And he won’t delete them off his phone, and he’s not that secure with his phone – so it’s actually one of the scariest things in my life,” Ayesha Curry told E! News’ “Daily Pop.”

Laughably, this is why Twitter is aghast that it was Steph Curry and not wife Ayesha Curry’s photos that have been leaked, sparking hilarious memes.

 

 

 

 

