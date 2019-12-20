Camila Cabello blasted for using N-word, racist stereotypes on social media

Camila Cabello (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Brandon Nagy)

Camila Cabello is facing backlash after several old racist social media memes that she posted surfaced. The memes were allegedly posted on Cabello’s Tumblr page when she was a teen, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The racist posts were discovered by Twitter user @motivatefenty. Each post either featured a racial stereotype or the N-word. In one photo, a White woman is holding a bucket of fried chicken as a Black woman looks at the chicken with wide eyes.

Most of the posts seem to span from early 2012 when Cabello, a former member of Fifth Harmony, was 14 and after she turned 16 in 2013.

Cabello quickly apologized after the posts surfaced.

“I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart,” she posted on Twitter. “As much as I wish I could, I can’t go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better and that’s all I can do.”

Cabello continues to get blasted on social media. View reactions after the jump.

Continue »
A.R. Shaw
A.R. Shaw

A.R. Shaw is an author and journalist who documents culture, politics, and entertainment. He has covered The Obama White House, the summer Olympics in London, and currently serves as Lifestyle Editor for Rolling Out magazine. Shaw's latest book, Trap History, delves into the history and global dominance of Trap music. Follow his journey on TrapHistory.Com, Twitter @arshaw and Instagram @arshaw23.



Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.