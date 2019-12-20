Cyntoia Brown Long supports Black teen who killed her sex abuser

Cyntoia Brown Long has come to the support of a teenaged girl who is facing life in prison. Long posted an image on social media with a hoodie that read, “Justice 4 Chrystul Kizer.”

Kizer’s story is similar to Long’s criminal case. Prosecutors charged Kizer, now 19, with arson and first-degree intentional homicide, an offense that carries a mandatory life sentence in Wisconsin. They believe Kizer’s crime was premeditated so she could steal Volar’s BMW.

However, Randy Volar forced Kizer into sex trafficking by taking her to seedy motels and making her have sex with numerous men. He threatened to kill Kizer if she decided to not work.

In February 2018, police arrested Volar on multiple charges including child sexual assault. However, they released him without bail. On June 5, 2018, Kizer allegedly shot and killed Volar and set his body on fire. Police found evidence that Volar abused several girls who were as young as 12 and recorded video and took photos of them having sex or in sexual positions.

In Long’s case, she killed a 43-year-old man who paid her for sex when she was 16 years old. She shot the man, saying she feared for her life. However, prosecutors said she stole the victim’s wallet and fled in his truck. She was sentenced to life in prison. After serving 15 years behind bars, she was granted clemency and released in August 2019.

Long spoke with rolling out in October 2019 and shared her experience.

“I was just so desperate to feel like I belong somewhere,” Long said. “There was nothing that he [McGlothen] could have told me to do that I would have said no [to] because I just wanted him to want me. I was that desperate. And when you’re in that situation, you quickly see that nothing you do is ever good enough. Your best is never good enough. And even when you know life is being sucked out of you, you stay there because you just have this hope that it’s going to change and it’s going to get better.”

