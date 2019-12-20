Dwyane Wade reveals how he empowers gay son amid online bullying (video)

NBA legend Dwayne Wade is not here for hate over his gay son on social media, and he took to a radio show podcast to defend 12-year-old Zion’s sexual orientation.

As rolling out reported last month, D-Wade clapped back at the blizzard of hate that rained down on him and Zion Wade after the retired Miami Heat icon posted a Thanksgiving photo of his family that featured the son wearing fingernail polish and a crop top.

The criticisms of D-Wade and wife Gabrielle Union has intensified since then because of their unabashed, unrepentant and even defiant posts supporting Zion, such as the one below in which D-Wade refers to his son as one of the “girls”:

D-Wade let critics know that he is unbothered by critics of how he is choosing to raise his son. But he has erected a metaphorical bunker where he will fight for his son to be who he is.

Click continue to read more.