Dwyane Wade reveals how he empowers gay son amid online bullying (video)

LOS ANGELES, USA, July 10, 2019: Dwyane Wade at the 2019 ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theatre LA Live. (Shutterstock.com / Paul Smith, Featureflash Photo Agency)

NBA legend Dwayne Wade is not here for hate over his gay son on social media, and he took to a radio show podcast to defend 12-year-old Zion’s sexual orientation.

As rolling out reported last month, D-Wade clapped back at the blizzard of hate that rained down on him and Zion Wade after the retired Miami Heat icon posted a Thanksgiving photo of his family that featured the son wearing fingernail polish and a crop top.

The criticisms of D-Wade and wife Gabrielle Union has intensified since then because of their unabashed, unrepentant and even defiant posts supporting Zion, such as the one below in which D-Wade refers to his son as one of the “girls”:

Zion Wade, Gabrielle Union-Wade and Kaavia Wade (Image source: Instagram Live – @dwyanewade)

D-Wade let critics know that he is unbothered by critics of how he is choosing to raise his son. But he has erected a metaphorical bunker where he will fight for his son to be who he is.

