Father jailed for killing man who attempted to sexually assault his daughter

A father will have to spend the next eight years of his life behind bars for attempting to protect his daughter.

According to KSAZ, Melvin Harris was sentenced for killing a man who allegedly attempted to harm his daughter.

The incident occurred in Phoenix in August 2018 when Harris and his daughter, along with her friends, stopped at a QuikTrip gas station. At some point, a man named Leon Armstrong approached Harris and asked for money. Harris gave Armstrong money while his daughter went to the restroom. At some point, Armstrong also went into the restroom.

Harris’ daughter told him that Armstrong attempted to enter her bathroom stall while she was inside.

Upset with what his daughter told him, Harris approached Armstrong. At some point, the two began fighting. Police say Harris punched Armstrong several times and kicked him. Harris told police that Armstrong swung at him first and then fell down on his own, and claimed he didn’t touch Armstrong after he was on the ground.

Days later, Armstrong died of a severe brain injury.

Harris was originally charged with manslaughter. He reportedly took a plea deal to a manslaughter charge and was sentenced to eight years.