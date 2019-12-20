Gospel singer Marc Hubbard on staying relevant and being inspired in music

When you say the name Mark Hubbard in entertainment circles in Chicago ears perk up. Music lovers speak highly of this Grammy award-nominated gospel singer for the simple fact that he continues to be an invaluable resource to the music community. As a result, Hubbard will be honored at the Live Radio Sessions Business and Music Seminar on Dec. 20, 2019.

Rolling out spoke with Hubbard about his experience in the music industry, who inspires him and what he finds fulfilling.

Congratulations on being honored at Live Radio Sessions Business and Music Seminar. What does it mean for you to be recognized at such an event?

This is a great honor. I’m humbled that someone would think enough of me to honor me.

You have been a staple with respect to the music industry here in Chicago for many years. What has allowed you to experience such longevity?

Being disciplined and being able to reinvent myself while staying true to who I am.

Talk about your experience in the music industry as a gospel artist? What were some of the challenges?

My experience in the music industry, as with most, has been ups and downs. In an ever-changing industry you have to work hard at staying relevant.

Talk about the different hats you have worn while in this business of music. How have they informed one another?

I’ve worn hats such as producer, promotor, artist, road manager, and more. By working in all these areas it has given me more insight and knowledge on how to navigate in the music industry.

Who are some of the people that inspired you along this journey?

People that inspired me are, Richard Smallwood, Donald Lawrence, Edwin and Walter Hawkins, John Legend, Byron Cage, Hezekiah Walker, and Stevie Wonder.

Talk about your experience as president of the Recording Academy (Grammys) Chicago Chapter?

Being president was one of the greatest experiences in my life. It allowed me to get more involved and gain more knowledge about other genres of music and to work with and meet some amazing artists. It was an honor to head up such a great chapter which covered twelve states.

I learned so much as it relates to leadership skills, more information on the music industry, and being able to fight for music and artists’ rights across the country. It was definitely a great honor and experience.

What is the most fulfilling aspect of what you do?

The most fulfilling aspect of what I do is to be able to provide a platform for aspiring artists. To help them get to the next level in their career.

What advice do you have for those wishing to enter the music business?

My advice is to be well rounded in your career. Study your craft and educate yourself in all areas of the music business.

What is next for you?

What’s next for Mark? Releasing new music, preparing for a promotional tour, continuing work on Next Showcase Chicago Artist Showcases, and looking forward to opening up an NSC University.