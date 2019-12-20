Hall of Fame candidate Kevin Garnett claims his Celtics ‘broke’ LeBron James

Famously outspoken ex-NBA star Kevin Garnett claims that his Boston Celtics “broke LeBron” James during their thrilling playoff series in 2010, ultimately driving King James out of Cleveland and to the Miami Heat.

Garnett, who played alongside fellow stars Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo, defeated the James-led Cavaliers in the 2010 Eastern Conference semifinals in six games — James’ last season in Cleveland (the first time around).

Speaking on “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Garnett believes that he and his comrades were the sole reason James took his “talents to South Beach” the following season.

Simmons: “You’re trying to get into his head. You feel like you can break LeBron at this point [in the 2012 playoffs].”

Garnett: “We broke LeBron.”

Simmons: “In Game 5.”

Garnett: “So get your a– out of here with that. You understand how he got to Cleveland. How he got to Miami, Bill? You remember that?”

Simmons: “Oh that’s true. You broke him in 2010. Fair enough.”

