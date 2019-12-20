‘The Game’ reportedly returning to TV for a 3rd time

Are you ready for some football?

As the 2019 NFL season begins to wind down, the popular TV series “The Game” is about to crank back up, according to Deadline.

The Mara Brock Akil-created sitcom, which starred Tia Mowry and Pooch Hall and centered around NFL players and their chaotic personal lives, is about to get an hourlong reboot.

This time, “The Game” will trade the West Coast for the East, just like they are being traded back from BET to the CW, where the show originated in 2006.

The hourlong comedy-drama series will be set in Baltimore instead San Diego. The premise surrounds the show’s aging football players who are coasting toward retirement. They are now mentoring a new crop of rookies as they navigate the game of football and the hazardous landscape of being a professional athlete.

It has not been determined yet if Mowry or Hall or any of the original cast will return to star in the latest incarnation. The show also starred Hosea Chanchez, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Coby Bell and Brittany Daniel. Actors Lauren London and Jay Ellis and singer Brandy joined the cast when the show aired on BET.

The showrunner this time around will be Devon Greggory, and Akil will serve as producer. Akil’s husband, Salim, and Kelsey Grammer will also serve as executive producers.

The show premiered on Oct. 1, 2006, on the CW channel but was, as they say in football, cut in 2009. BET picked up the show and premiered it in Atlanta in January 2011 to 7.7 million viewers, making it the most-watched sitcom premiere in cable television history.