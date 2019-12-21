Nate Yohannes says Microsoft is actively recruiting diverse talent

Nate Yohannes is the product leader of artificial intelligence and mixed reality engineering at Microsoft. After a stint with the Obama administration on the Broadband Opportunity Council and SBA’s Office of Investment and Innovation developing policies to improve the U.S. government investments in technology, Yohannes entered the private sector serving as an executive adviser on technology.

We chatted with Yohannes about his journey in tech and tips for others seeking opportunities in big tech.

What is Microsoft doing to promote diversity in tech employment?

Microsoft is actively trying to recruit, hire and retain diverse talent. Our leadership actually requires diversity inclusion in our performance reviews. So we have leaders in the company think of diversity and inclusion as a success metric as well. I personally believe that the most inclusive teams produce the best results because folks work far more for a group that they feel comfortable, welcomed, and listened to and therefore become more successful.

