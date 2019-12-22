Jeannie Mai responds to rumors she’s pregnant with Jeezy’s child

Is Jeannie Mai ready to be a first-time mom at age 40?

Rumors have it that the “The Real” co-host , who divorced her husband after 10 years and began dating rapper Jeezy, 42, is expecting to bare him a child.

According to reports coming from the likes of BET.com and SandraRose.com, Mai, 40, and her beau Jeezy, aka Jay Wayne Jenkins, 40, are expecting and that staff has taken steps to shield the pregnancy from viewers.

Sources close to production told entertainment outlets this about Mai’s alleged delicate condition:

“We’ve been told to shoot Jeannie from the side to make her look slimmer. Jeannie is already a tiny girl, so there’s really no need to make her slimmer.”

The source reportedly added, “we were told that they expect her to gain weight, and they wanted to try and hide it from the cameras.”

Love B. Scott is one of the publications that investigated to procure confirmation or denial of the rampant innuendos. Through Mai’s rep, lovebscott.com learned that Mai is not pregnant.

Despite the denial, some fans believe that the speculation could be true but that the couple is not ready to make an announcement yet.

Do you believe that Mai could be pregnant for the first time at 40? Remember, celebs like Janet Jackson and Halle Berry bore their children well after four decades on earth.