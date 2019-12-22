Magic Johnson says Bronny James could end up better than father LeBron (video)

Earvin “Magic” Johnson, universally considered the greatest point guard ever, frequently awed fans and sports purists alike with his unbelievable no-look passes, triple-doubles and his “psychotic” will to win.

Now the five-time NBA champ and three-time league MVP has marveled basketball fans with his latest prediction: MJ says LeBron James’ son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., could end up even better than his living legend father.

Johnson, 60, made these pronouncements to TMZ outside of Mastro’s steakhouse in Beverly Hills, California, this past weekend when asked if Bronny James has a chance to fill his megastar father’s shoes. LeBron James, 34, joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017. Johnson starred for the team during the 1980s, and has since transformed the moribund franchise into an NBA title contender in his second season there.

TMZ inquired if the Bronny James, 14, who is a freshman at Sierra Canyon High School in metro L.A., can replicate some of King James’ physics-defying hardwood feats.

“I think so,” Johnson said. “You hope so, anyway. Normally what happens is sometimes with all that skill and talent that LeBron has, it passes to his son.”

MJ said the son is the beneficiary of a father, LeBron James, who hit the DNA jackpot back in Akron, Ohio. And, based on the skills he’s exhibited thus far, it is not out of the realm of possibility that Bronny James could match his dad – or surpass him.

“I think that he has a chance to be unbelievable and either just as good as his dad or a little better. But, that’s big shoes to fill though. LeBron is playing awesome right now. MVP of [the] league right now.”

Check out Johnson’s statement to TMZ below: