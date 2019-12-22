Shaq, Tamron Hall, Tyrese join Keisha Lance Bottoms at Mayor’s Masked Ball

Derek Bottoms and Keisha Lance. (Photo: A.R. Shaw for Steed Media)

The UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Atlanta has become a staple in the Atlanta community. For 36 years, the city’s mayor serves as host of the event which seeks to give back to the community.

Shaq O’Neal and Killer Mike. (Photo: A.R. Shaw for Steed Media)

With the United Negro College Fund serving as a key institution that supports Black college students seeking higher education, the annual gala raises funds from a diverse group of corporate sponsors, local businesses, professional organizations, and celebrities.

Morris Chestnut and Tyrese. (Photo: A.R. Shaw for Steed Media)

Held at the Marriot in downtown Atlanta on Dec. 21, the gala was hosted by Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and featured celebrity guests such as Shaquille O’Neal, Tamron Hall, Tyrese, Morris Chestnut, Killer Mike, 2 Chainz, Kandi Buress, and Chris Tucker to name a few.

Charlie Wilson served as the headlining musical guests as he performed a slew of his hits spanning over four decades.

Charlie Wilson. (Photo: A.R. Shaw for Steed Media)

Atlanta producer Jermaine Dupri was this year’s Masked Award Honoree.

“Anybody who is new to Atlanta and people who don’t understand the synergy that is in this city, we love each other,” Dupri said. “And that’s how this city continues to grow. The energy will continue to keep going. This is my second time coming here to the ‘Mayor’s Masked Ball.’ I’m here to give people an opportunity.”

 

