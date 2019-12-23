Cardi B gives $5K donation to children’s charity for Christmas

Cardi B may have her own daughter to buy for this festive season, but she wanted to make sure kids less fortunate than 17-month-old Kulture have something to unwrap on Dec. 25 as well.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker has reportedly donated $5,000 worth of toys to a children’s charity for Christmas.

The 27-year-old rapper was spotted visiting a Target store in Miami, Florida, on Friday, Dec 20, 2019, where she bought games, dolls, car sets, and many more sweet gifts.

She then had all her purchases put onto a U-Haul truck, which she had rented out for the day, with the help of the staff and shipped off to her chosen children’s charity.

It’s not known where Cardi sent the toys, but she has previously spoken about wanting to help out children in need in New York City, according to celebrity gossip website TMZ.com.

The “I Like It” hitmaker has no doubt spoiled her daughter Kulture, whom she has with her husband Offset, this festive season as she spent over $100,000 on her first birthday in July.

Cardi and Offset reportedly commissioned celebrity jeweler Eliantte to create a pendant and chain inspired by little Kulture’s favorite TV show, “Word Party,” and the custom piece was made from diamonds, white gold and colored enamel.

The couple also spent $400,000 on Kulture’s first birthday party on July 10.

Cardi said: “Kulture birthday party no lie, I’m spending about $400,000. And it’s like, damn! $400,000 for a birthday party? But that’s because it’s her first birthday party and s— costs!”

Meanwhile, Cardi is planning on having another child after her next tour and album.

On when she ideally wants to add to her family, she said previously: “I’m working on my album, I already have two songs, I actually have three but I am not sure about one of them.

“I’m working on it and then after that I want to rehearse, rehearse for my tour and get ready for my f—ing tour and after my tour I want to have a kid. I want to have another kid.”