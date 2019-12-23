‘Queen & Slim’ lead actress called ‘bed wench’ over interracial marriage

Jodie Turner-Smith proved to be a breakout star with her leading role in the film Queen & Slim. The British model-turned-actress portrayed a strong Black female lead in the film that takes a look at police brutality.

With her career moving in the right direction, Turner-Smith’s personal live is thriving as well. On Friday, Dec. 20, Us Weekly reported that Turner-Smith, 33, got married to Joshua Jackson, 41. Jackson, who is White, starred in the 1990s TV show, “Dawson’s Creek.”

But while the newlyweds received congratulatory remarks by some on social media, they also faced backlash from others.

Because she is in an interracial marriage, some on social media called Turner-Smith a “bed wench.”

She responded by posting on Twitter, “Hey Siri, what is a ‘bed wench’ and why are there bm [Black men] in my dm’s [direct messages] calling me that?”

Bed wench is a term that dates to the era of American slavery. It was often aimed at Black women who had sex with their White slave masters.

View responses by Turner-Smith and others below:

