Lizzo claps back at being called ‘fat Cardi B’ and ‘obese’ (video)

Singer Lizzo fired back at social commentator Dr. Boyce Watkins after he claimed she is only famous because “there is an obesity epidemic in America.”

The insults came from Watkins on Monday on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, where he also called Lizzo the “fat Cardi B.” Watkins devoted a YouTube TV show to Lizzo where he said she is a female version of the “human beatbox” who does a “steppin’ and fetchin'” act and goes to Lakers games with a thong because “the White man told her it was a good idea.”

“Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are,” Watkins said on Twitter. “Unfortunately, many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease.”

Why #Lizzo is popular: We take toxic, deadly, dysfunction and make it cool. All of us are worthy of love, but we should not encourage our people to be unhealthy. https://t.co/XymmVpD7Jj pic.twitter.com/OqOs55kylt — Dr Boyce Watkins (@drboycewatkins1) December 24, 2019

Lizzo, 31, was quick to clap back, explaining that her fame is a result of her supreme skillset.

“I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love,” Lizzo tweeted.

“The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered,” she added.

The Twitter exchange came just a few days after the 31-year-old “Truth Hurts” singer completed her career year by appearing with comic legend Eddie Murphy on “Saturday Night Live,” its highest-rated show since 2017.

Here is more of what Watkins had to say about Lizzo and obesity on his YouTube TV show.