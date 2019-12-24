See who will appear on Michael Jordan’s much anticipated docuseries (trailer)

The Michael Jordan docuseries trailer hit social media on Tuesday to much fanfare.

Titled “The Last Dance,” the 10-episode event will chronicle Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls during the 1997-98 championship season. Using rare, behind-the-scenes footage, fans of the Bull dynasty will receive unprecedented access to one of the greatest professional basketball runs ever.

Additionally, “The Last Dance” will focus on the events leading to the dismantling of the team’s core of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and head coach Phil Jackson all of whom have been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Michael Jordan docuseries trailer reveals it will include 100 interviews with famous figures and basketball’s biggest names. Set to appear in the series alongside Jordan himself are the above-mentioned core, Steve Kerr, Pat Riley, Charles Barkley, Dikembe Mutombo, Patrick Ewing, Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, Kobe Bryant, Gary Payton, Adam Silver, Bob Costas, Barack Obama, Justin Timberlake, and more.

The Last Dance will debut in June 2020 on ABC and ESPN.