What introverts want for Christmas, part 2

By Jeri Bingham

Hey, extroverts!

It is that time of year where you thrive with the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping and consecutive Christmas parties every week. In this season of activity and cheer, I encourage the extroverted among us to take a moment to give to the introverts in your life.

Introverts make up one-third to one-half of the world so, chances are, some of the most important people in your life are introverts. Who are these mysterious, sometimes hard to read’ individuals anyway? They are just like everyone else, uniquely funny, charismatic, charming and fun…but draw the energy for such things in a totally different way — usually alone.

Contrary common misconceptions — introversion isn’t necessarily a personality trait associated with being quiet, timid or shy. Yes, many introverts exhibit these traits but what it really means is that, for this group of people, the stimulation of social engagement is draining, not energizing. For introverts, “people-ing” over the holidays can be fun but it requires an equal or greater amount of recovery.

So, extroverts. What can you get your introverted partner, sibling, friend or child for Christmas? Here are a few ideal gifts your special introvert will value that won’t cost you a dime:

Understanding: Introverts feel most appreciated when they are understood (not criticized or judged) for their reticence to socialize. Letting your special introvert know you understand their holiday social limits is one of the greatest gifts you can give.

Click continue to read more.