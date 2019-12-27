Kim Kardashian shows off blingy Balmain Christmas gift

Kim Kardashian West received a custom made Balmain Christmas jumper for the holiday.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star took to Instagram on Christmas Day 2019, to show off her family’s custom crystal sweaters designed by her close friend, Olivier Rousteing.

“Look at these crystal Balmain Christmas sweaters that Olivier made the whole family … They are so cute and blingy! … Thank you @Olivier_Rousteing @Balmain for our Christmas sweaters!!!”

Kardashian’s Balmain outfit means a lot to her as the designer previously revealed that her daughter North was conceived after wearing her signature blue Balmain dress.

“You know what is the most amazing thing about this dress – I don’t know if I can say it but I’m going to say it. I’m sorry Kim … It was worn the night when North was conceived. … maybe it’s a secret, but I know that Kanye told me. So, I just wanted to share with you guys.”

The fashion designer also described his first meeting with Kim as “surprising, electric and lovely.”

“My first meeting with Kim in three words – I would say surprising, I would say electric, and I would say love … The first design that I sketched and I created for Kim was her dress for her bachelorette party. This is a memory I will never never forget. She wanted something really unique and really special for a day that was special. So, I kind of created that Marie Antoinette costume and it was really, really beautiful. I think she looked so great in that dress and I was really really happy with that because I love Kanye and I love Kim and altogether being part of that moment – fashion moment – I think it was really important to me. She’s a unique woman and that dress was unique as well so it was really special to me.”