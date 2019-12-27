Lil Baby premieres new clothing line at PURE Atlanta, gives fans a surprise

Rapper Lil Baby, born Dominique Jones, has enjoyed a successful 2019 with several hit records, but he ended the year on an even higher note premiering his new clothing line titled 4PF. The launch on Dec. 26 was the result of a collaboration with urban clothier PURE Atlanta located in Atlanta’s popular Lenox mall The high-end men’s boutique has become a staple with hip-hop artists across the country, offering a curated assortment of luxury designers from Versace to Alexander Mc Queen. Earlier this year the store hosted a similar event with Da Baby.

PURE Atlanta owner Lizzie Pure says supporting hip-hop culture is built into the history of the store. “We have been here for ten years and we’ve always supported the culture. We’ve been honored to be a part of shaping some artist’s style as they work to create something that resonates with their fans,” she said. “It was an honor for us to partner with Lil Baby because he’s been a part of the PURE family for years.”

PURE boasts an active social media account engaging the who’s who in hip-hop.

Lil Baby performed his hit single, “Whoah” accompanied by the Reggie Gibson music children’s choir before unveiling the brand’s signature pieces and logo 4PF. “4PF stands for four pockets full. It can be full of money or it could be anything,” Lil Baby shared.

After unveiling the pieces, Lil Baby greeted fans and took pictures for a bit before grabbing several piles of shirts and throwing them out to fans waiting for a glimpse of their favorite rapper. Lil Baby’s Quality Control labelmate JT stopped by to show support along with P, the label’s CEO.