NFL star Antonio Brown is suing ex-girlfriend

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown is entangled in yet another legal quagmire, having filed paperwork to sue his ex-girlfriend.

Brown, 31, who was also briefly with the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots before getting himself unofficially banished from the NFL in 2019, told the court that he served Chelsie Kyriss with an eviction notice for her to vacate his premises.

The unemployed NFL free agent filed paperwork, which has now been obtained by TMZ, stating that Kyriss was supposed to pack up on Dec. 16 and leave his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which is about a 40-minute drive north of Miami. She has yet to move out, the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit is far from the first time this dysfunctional couple has made headlines.

During a tweet-storm aimed at Kyriss a few weeks ago, Brown accused the mother of three of his children of conspiring with her new boyfriend to steal tens of thousands of dollars from him. She clapped back, in essence telling him to muzzle himself lest she shares photos and other things that would “ruin” his life.

Earlier this month, Kyriss also was accompanied by several officers at Brown’s house because she did not want to collect their children’s clothes without an escort. Brown famously recorded his interaction with police and quickly uploaded it for public consumption.