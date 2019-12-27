Rapper Young Buck spends Christmas in jail

Young Buck’s holiday season did not begin well.

On Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, WZTV in Nashville, Tennessee, reported that the former G-Unit artist was arrested Dec. 20 on a felony fugitive charge based on a warrant issued in Newton County, Georgia.

Young Buck, whose real name is David Darnell Brown, 38, is accused of child abandonment.

Buck, in Cheatham County, Tennessee, was reportedly arrested after a police officer pulled over a motorist for talking on a cell phone while driving. Buck was a passenger in the person’s car and told the officer that he had a marijuana joint on him.

Officers allegedly found three grams of marijuana after searching the car, but Buck was not charged with marijuana possession. Instead, he was arrested on the child abandonment charge and was set to be extradited to Georgia.

Young Buck made a name for himself in the early 2000s as a member of 50 Cent’s G-Unit crew. However, Young Buck was cut from the label, and he and 50 Cent would be entangled in beef for years.

Young Buck’s next court date is in May, and he’s being held without bail.