Should women propose to men? Lindsey Vonn causes stir with marriage proposal

The holiday season is often a time where those in love take a chance at marriage. However, Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn, 35, went viral after she turned the tables and asked her fiancé, P. K. Subban, a 30-year-old star player in the National Hockey League, for his hand in marriage.

The couple first got engaged in August, but Vonn decided to put a ring on Subban’s finger.

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!” she captioned on her Instagram post. “On our 2-year anniversary, I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me… and he said yes…We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe.”

Vonn created a firestorm on social media on whether women should take the time to propose to men.

