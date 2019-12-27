Tiffany Haddish agrees with Blueface throwing money at homeless people

Rapper Blueface faced backlash after he decided to give back in a way that some viewed as disrespectful.

The Los Angeles-based rapper went to Skid Row, where many of the city’s homeless residents are known to congregate, and threw money in the air as several people scrambled to catch dollar bills or scoop them up off of the ground.

Video of the incident went viral as some strongly objected to Blueface’s act. However, Tiffany Haddish was not upset with Blueface for his choice to give back by “making it rain” dollar bills on the homeless.

“It’s like tradition. It’s not unusual. It’s actually, from my experience, traditional. I’ve seen it so many times,” Haddish, 40, told TMZ on Dec. 26. “Those people that’s saying it’s dehumanizing and degrading obviously haven’t lived in the ‘hood. I’m from South Central Los Angeles. I’ve been around a lot of gangbangers, drug dealers and things like that, and they do often give out money, sometimes turkeys, toys — things of this nature.”

Haddish continued, “I have known a lot of men with money that are affiliated [with gangs] to jump on top of their best vehicle and make it rain … If he’s throwing out ‘hundreds,’ he’s possibly making it so somebody can get a room for the night to stay in so they don’t have to be in the cold. You don’t know what blessing that might’ve helped somebody with.”

