Woman, 21, killed in her salon days after thieves assaulted her over hair weave

At the age of 21, Destiny Harrison had built a successful business as the owner of Madam D Beauty Bar in southeast Baltimore. However, her success was met with hate, and she was often targeted by criminals who were seeking to take what she earned.

Several days before Christmas, Harrison, a mother of a 1-year-old child, was shot in the head while in her salon, according to The Baltimore Sun. On Dec. 26, family members gathered outside of her salon to host a vigil for Harrison and to call for an end to violence in Baltimore.

So far this year, 338 people have been killed in Baltimore, making it one of the deadliest years in the city in the past decade.

Two weeks before her murder, Harrison was having issues with people from the community who stole her hair products. She reported to police that thieves stole $3,000 worth of “expensive hair extensions.”

She filed charges against them after attempting to get her property back failed when one of the suspects held her down while the other hit and stomped her, according to the police report. Harrison also told police she feared for her life because one of the suspects had a violent past.

The suspects were charged with assault, theft and burglary. On Dec. 21, Harrison was killed, but authorities have yet to arrest a suspect.

Hundreds gathered in front of Harrison’s Madam D Beauty Bar to remember her legacy. On Christmas Day, boxing star Gervonta Davis, a Baltimore native, offered to pay for Harrison’s funeral.

Anyone with information about Harrison’s death should contact homicides detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.