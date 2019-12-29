Jada Pinkett Smith melts over photo of Will and Willow (photo)

Jada Pinkett Smith’s heart swells with pride when she witnesses the love between husband Will Smith, 51, and their daughter Willow. It is especially powerful and poignant for Pinkett Smith because this is the type of love she has never known — and never will.

Pinkett Smith, 48, said she never was able to experience and benefit from that kind of father-daughter love as she was raised by her drug-addicted mother in the mean streets of Baltimore.

Her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, 66, has long since sobered up and now boasts a strong relationship with her daughter.

Fans joined Pinkett Smith in gushing over the Instagram photos:

“Beautiful. I was lucky enough to have that daddy/daughter love for 35 years! It’s an amazing feeling every girl deserves.”

A second person wrote: “That’s beautiful! When you appreciate for her @jadapinkettsmith you get to live in it too,” while another follower penned: “Oh dear, this healing journey is quite the trek. I’m happy for Willow. Happy for all our girls that get a solid father.”

A third IG follower commented: “I didn’t have it either, but my girls certainly did, and that cycle is broken.”

Another responder wrote: “I never had it either but I look forward to watching my children with their dad.”