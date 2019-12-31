Kanye West defends T.I.’s hymen check, saying it’s ‘God approved’ (video)

Kanye West defended fellow rap superstar T.I. during Ye’s final “Sunday Service” sermon of the year at the Union Rescue Mission homeless shelter in Los Angeles.

According to video obtained by TMZ, Kanye, 42, came to T.I.’s defense after the 39-year-old “King of the South” rapper made worldwide headlines for the wrong reasons. Tip told the “Ladies Like Us” podcast that he used to have a gynecologist annually check his daughter Deyjah Harris’ hymen to ensure she was still a virgin. That episode has since been deleted from the playlist by the female founders of the podcast, but Kanye circled the wagons around Tip.

“Y’all know what I’m talking about — they tried to play T.I., but he’s talking about something that’s God approved,” West said.

Sunday represented the one-year anniversary of his weekly “Sunday Service,” which has toured Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, Salt Lake City and Washington, D.C., as well as parts of Ohio and Wyoming.

“We had no idea that we were gonna be here on the 52nd week, but I promised, so today marks the one year of Sunday Service! This thing saved my life; this thing was an alternative to opioids; this thing was an alternative to pornography,” West said, according to TMZ.

The Jesus Is King rapper also hammered away at the chronic homeless problem that has plagued the infamous Skid Row section of downtown Los Angeles for decades. West announced that he is going to war to obliterate that deplorable epidemic.

“I definitely saw a strong, compelling vision with the homeless problem … and I know that we can find a solution — a worldwide solution,” Kanye said.

Check out Kanye’s sermon below: