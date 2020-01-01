Lauren London posts last year’s NYE photo with Nipsey Hussle and a message

Lauren London closed out 2019 by remembering last year’s New Year’s Eve with her late husband, the legendary rapper-businessman Nipsey Hussle, and shared a message for fans.

London, 35, was reminiscing about spending the new year at a party with her life partner and father of her son, 3-year-old Kross, at this time last year.

Along with that post, London penned this powerful message on Instagram Live that was captured by Yahoo.com:

Fans responded emotionally to London’s posting with words of awe and encouragement.

“She’s such a strong, beautiful woman. & to think we are so ungrateful of the wonderful & amazing people in our life.❤️”

Another follower penned: “Her words are so similar to nip’s ❤️D— she d— near made me sad reading this. Not many people get that we are not here for ourselves. We are here to be used to make others’ lives more fulfilled. Trust that God has a plan. Your humility and gratitude will get you through, and God will use you. RIP Nip your work will never be in vain!! We love you Lauren, ❤️ Praying for you and your family.”