‘Rolling out’ rates the 5 fastest American muscle cars of 2020

As we close out 2019 and start a new year and decade, rolling out has taken a look at some of the fastest American made muscle cars. By definition, American-made muscle cars are two-door sports coupes with powerful V-8 engines designed for high-performance driving. Here are rolling out’s top five fastest American muscle cars of 2020.

1. Charger Hellcat

The 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody has been called the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world. It is one of the most popular fast cars based on style and performance. The Hellcat can reach top speeds in excess of 190 miles per hour. This American muscle car can do 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds. Dodge packaged the Charger with a supercharged 6.2 liter HEMI® Hellcat V-8 engine with 707 horsepower.

MSRP: From $69,645