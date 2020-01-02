LeBron James celebrates 35th birthday with wife Savannah and Lakers (video)

LeBron James is at geriatric status in terms of NBA years.

The Los Angeles Lakers star celebrated his 35th birthday with his wife, Savannah, and members of the Lakers squad on Dec. 30 in L.A. Surprisingly, King James is still playing at an MVP level despite being at an advanced age where most superstars’ skill sets have long declined considerably.

While the crowd cheered in the background, James refused to blow off his birthday candles until Savannah James was by his side. He asks the crowd “Where my wife at? And she says “right here.”

Only then did James blow out his candles and then kiss his wife and mother of their three children.

LBJ had a moment of introspection about his rise from obscurity in Akron, Ohio to worldwide superstardom and certain entry into the Basketball Hall of Fame. He told his 54 million Instagram followers:

“35 years of existence of life so far and I just hope that I’ve made everyone that love me from 6 months of age(picture shown) to now proud of me! Thank you for believing in me when at times I personally didn’t know i had it myself. Means a lot from the bottom, top, sides and middle of my ❤️! “

James continued, “To my family and friends that you for allowing me to lead this family and hopefully inspire y’all along the way as well! Beyond blessed I am, and that’s why I give it back to anyone that’s around me in my presence! Good Vibes Only is the motto, Live Life to Fullest, Be Great/Kind to others and happiness is the ULTIMATE! And lastly thank you to all for all the bday well wishes yesterday! Far to kind people! Live.Laugh.Love🙏🏾❤️👑. #SFG🚀 #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 #JamesGang👑”