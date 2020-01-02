Pastor Jennifer Carner’s daily devotional is timely for the new year

Jennifer Carner turned her pain into power. She is a preacher’s kid and pastor who knows firsthand that religious leaders and influential people are not exempt from hard things.

Comforted in that fact, she had the audacity to write 31 Days of Winning, a daily devotional and prayer journal, in the face of heartbreak.

“About three years ago I was engaged. I thought my time of being single, dating and getting to know new people was over. But we called off our engagement while we were in counseling preparation for marriage. So, I was heartbroken,” said Carner, a member of the ministry team at The House of Hope in Decatur, Georgia.

One day, Carner’s friend called to tell her that she started her own publishing company. After hearing the news, Carner shared her vision of writing a daily devotional.

“The process was seamless because her professionalism and skill and my creativity and vision met,” Carner said. “Above all, we set deadlines and kept them. A good project needs planning and organization, therefore, we started and completed 31 Days of Winning with clear goals and measurable results. I’m grateful to Jossalyn Wilson and the entire J.T. Publishing Team. They’re amazing!”

Carner describes the devotional as a compilation of the words she told herself each day as her confidence and courage were restored by God.

“The winning words are ones I told myself so that I could get out of bed each day. Additionally, the words helped me conjure up the will to show up in my own life. And I did, she said. “Most importantly, it is my prayer that these words help others the way they helped me. To sum up, we should never discount the power of positive affirmations and their link to positive thinking and positive outcomes.”

Carner’s 31 Days of Winning is available in bookstores and on Amazon.com.