The 2020 Golden Globes Awards will take place tonight, Jan. 5 in Los Angeles. As the first major awards show of the season, the Hollywood Foreign Press will set the tone of what will follow in the remainder of the awards season.

Although the night will conclude with the award announcements, it will open with highlights from the red carpet. From fashions highs and lows to impromptu dancing, the carpet can be just as much fun as the show. This year, here are five moments at the 2020 Golden Globes Awards we can’t wait to see.

Eddie Murphy wins for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy

As a longtime member of Hollywood royalty, 2019 marked the return of Murphy to the forefront with a masterful performance in Dolemite Is My Name. Murphy last won a major award – both the Golden Globe and a SAG Award – for his performance in Dreamgirls in 2007. In addition, Murphy brought “Saturday Night Live” it’s best ratings in two years when he hosted in December 2019.

Remembering all of those who passed on in 2019

The Globes leaves the Memorium segment to the other award shows. However, in a year that includes the deaths of screen greats Diahann Carroll, John Witherspoon, and John Singleton to name a few, an exception would be warranted.

Some genuinely funny segments

Ricky Gervais is returning for the fifth time to host the ceremony. With the best of Hollywood in the building, the potential for a number of jokes on everything from performances to politics is endless.

A good spoiler win

After the shut out of Netflix monster hit “When They See Us“ a spoiler is in order. Harriet star Cynthia Erivo, who is nominated in the Best Actress category, is the best bet for an upset win.

Fashion Risks

In 2019, Lupita Nyong’o and Regina King took center stage on the red carpet with glamorous and glittery gowns. This year look for more color pops, long classic hemlines, and skin.

The Golden Globes airs Sunday at 5 PM PST on NBC