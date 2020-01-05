5 things to know about the new woman linked to Diddy (photos)

Pop culture observers found it interesting that Diddy was spotted last weekend jet skiing with fellow rapper Future in Miami. Future, as most know, is reportedly dating 23-year-old beauty Lori Harvey who recently stopped romancing Diddy.

However, there appeared to be no animosity between the two hip hop heavyweights as they lit up South Beach with the likes of Meek Mill. Besides, Diddy had a mystery woman riding on the back of his jet skis to occupy his time and attention from Steve Harvey’s stunning step-daughter.

Much like other women Diddy has dated, this one is much younger than the 50-year-old rap mogul and sports a svelte frame. Here’s what we know about her so far:

The woman has been identified as Jordan Ozuna, a 28-year-old Maryland native.

More specifically, Ozuna hails from Montgomery County, which is a suburb of the nation’s capital. According to Bossip.com, she has long left her career as a Hooters waitress in her rearview mirror.

She has since, as is evident from her spectacular Instagram page, parlayed her looks into becoming an IG model who has traveled to exotic locales around the country and the world. Ozuna currently boasts over 315,000 Instagram followers.

According to the entertainment publication, she has also been previously linked to the likes of Tyga, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima and singer Justin Bieber.

She is also a burgeoning YouTube star. Check out her page after the jump: