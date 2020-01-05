Chris Brown’s adorable daughter shows she gets it from her daddy (video)

Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty, with mother Nia Guzman (Photo: Instagram – @therealniaguzman)

Superstar crooner Chris Brown’s enchanting daughter appears to have talent and performing in her DNA.

Five-year-old Royalty Brown’s equally enchanting mother, Nia Guzman, captured her on video dancing to the classic cut “Macarena.” She was sporting a gray sweater with matching sweats at home when she showed off her dance moves.

“#Mood just when they thought they was one up!” Nia Guzman captioned the clip on Instagram. When a follower commented,”Naaaaaaaaaaaahhhhh !!!! 😍😍😍😍 This CB baby !!! Lol,” Royalty’s mom said, “all the way” and added a crying face emoji.

Check her out:

View this post on Instagram

#Mood just when they thought they was one up!

A post shared by Nia Guzman (@therealniaguzman) on

“Definitely his you can tell by the footwork,” another fan wrote on IG. “His twin 💯!!! Daddy’s girl lol love it!!” commented another.

This comes around the time that Breezy posted a short video for his 59 million Instagram followers showing Royalty shaking her hips on camera while playing the rain.

View this post on Instagram

😂😂😂😂😂.

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

Do we have a child star in the making? Stay tuned.

 

Terry Shropshire
Terry Shropshire

A military veteran and Buckeye State native, I've written for the likes of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Detroit Free Press. I'm a lover of words, photography, books, travel, animals and The Ohio State Buckeyes. #GoBucks





