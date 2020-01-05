DaBaby’s alleged assault victim plans to sue rapper

The body count continues to rise for those who come in contact with rapper DaBaby.

The latest man who was beaten down by DaBaby’s crew – and robbed on camera – indicated that he plans to sue the rising rapper.

According to TMZ, who obtained the video of DaBaby’s people pummeling a promoter named Kenneth, the promoter notified the publication that he’s been contacted by multiple attorneys and plans to take legal action.

Kenneth later had to go to the hospital for bumps, cuts and bruises. The crew allegedly made off with $80, a credit card, a cellphone and other items from Kenneth.

Rolling out previously reported that the 28-year-old, Cleveland-born rapper DaBaby, a.k.a. Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was handcuffed and questioned by Miami police. The rapper was later arrested for his role in the incident. He was charged with assault and then released on Saturday, Jan.4 on a $1,500 bond.

The incident reportedly stems from the promoter shortchanging DaBaby for a recent event in Miami. When Kenneth reportedly only came up with $20,000 of the agreed $30,000 fee for DaBaby, violence erupted. The promoter told TMZ that he tried to explain that he would quickly come up with the remaining balance from a fellow rapper, but that failed to satisfy DaBaby.

The reason DaBaby was held in the Miami-Dade county jail for so long is because officers learned that DaBaby also has a warrant for his arrest out of Dallas for alleged organized criminal activity. DaBaby and a friend allegedly beat up a food stand employee at the Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport.

DaBaby is perhaps best known for his single “Suge,” the lead single off his debut studio album, Baby on Baby.

Check out the video below of the episode in question.