Gabourey Sidibe and boyfriend share sweet messages to each other

“Empire” star Gabourey Sidibe and her boyfriend swooned over each other as they celebrated the new year and new decade in heartfelt Instagram posts.

“I’m truly thankful for my close family, friends, associates past and present … and most of all, for this queen right here,” Frankel wrote of the 36-year-old Gabby Sidibe. “You’re a ball of sunshine, so generous and giving of your time, resources, and love- and your excitement and passion for life and people, things you love truly lights up my heart.”

Frankel was far from finished as he continued to pour out the contents of his heart. “I love you more and more every single day – which seems impossible, but continually amazes me. Here’s to 2020 and thank you for loving me so unconditionally. I love being your forever-Dork. ❤️❤️❤️.”

It didn’t take long for Sidibe, who first soared to fame starring in the Oscar-winning drama Precious in 2009, to respond to the love of her life.

“You’re my favorite Love Song. You’re the cherry on top of this last decade and the foundation of the next. I’m excited for all the matching hoodies, Mickey-Minnie outfits to Disneyland, and your favorite shirts that somehow become my favorite shirts,” Sidibe said to Frankel on her IG page which boasts nearly two million followers.

“You make me happier than I’ve ever been. I’m so glad we found each other and I’m gonna point and yell ‘DOG’ for you when I see one in public forever.”