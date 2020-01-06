Ava DuVernay blasts Megyn Kelly over Colin Kaepernick, racism and war

Ava DuVernay (Photo credit: A.R. Shaw for Steed Media)

Ava Duvernay took a moment to blast Megyn Kelly for her comments against Colin Kaepernick.

In response to the United States’ president’s attack on Iran, Kaepernick posted the following tweet on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020: “There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism.”

He went on to write:

Apparently upset with Kaepernick, Kelly responded by tweeting, “Because everything is racist. Everything. Even fighting back against terrorists who kill Americans. Nike, feeling proud?”

DuVernay jumped in and checked Kelly, tweeting, “Shame on you, Megyn.” Within minutes, Kelly replied, tweeting that she “will not be shamed.”

DuVernay fired back. “You should be ashamed. Educate yourself before you talk about racism and legitimate claims. You sound like what you are. Ignorant. Attention seeking. And desperate. That will be all.”

After the tweet, DuVernay posted a screenshot that showed Kelly’s account had been muted.

 

A.R. Shaw
A.R. Shaw

A.R. Shaw is an author and journalist who documents culture, politics, and entertainment. He has covered The Obama White House, the summer Olympics in London, and currently serves as Lifestyle Editor for Rolling Out magazine. Shaw's latest book, Trap History, delves into the history and global dominance of Trap music. Follow his journey on TrapHistory.Com, Twitter @arshaw and Instagram @arshaw23.





