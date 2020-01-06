Beyoncé and Jay-Z snuck their own champagne into the Golden Globe Awards

Beyoncé and Jay-Z arrived late to the Golden Globes — and snuck in their own drinks.

The power couple was spotted waiting at the back of the event while Kate McKinnon presented Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award for Achievement in Television, before being escorted to their seats.

A security guard was pictured near them carrying two bottles of Ace of Spades champagne behind his back, which was later spotted on their table along with the Moët & Chandon, who were sponsoring the event. (Jay-Z increased his ownership stake in Armand de Brignac Champagne — nicknamed Ace of Spades because of the logo on the label — after buying out Sovereign Brands in 2014.)

Beyoncé, who was nominated for the Best Original Song category Golden Globe, and Jay-Z sat with DeGeneres and her wife Portia Di Rossi at the event. They also chatted with Sacha Baron Cohen and Jennifer Lopez.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z previously opened up about his relationship with Beyoncé, admitting he had to “fight” for his marriage after his infidelity.

Speaking back in 2018, on The Van Jones Show he said: “You can love someone but if you haven’t experienced love and you don’t understand it and you don’t have the tools to move forward, then you’re going to have complications, and you can either address it or you can pretend until it blows up at some point. For us, we chose to fight for our love. For our family. To give our kids a different outcome. To break that cycle for Black men and women … We were never a celebrity couple, we were a couple that happened to be celebrities. We are real people. It’s my soul mate, it’s the person I love … The best place in the hurricane is in the middle of it. The best place is right in the middle of the pain. And that’s where we were sitting. And it was uncomfortable. And we had a lot of conversations. [I was] really proud of the music she made, and she was really proud of the art I released. And, you know, at the end of the day, we really have a healthy respect for one another’s craft. I think she’s amazing.”