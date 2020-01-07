Baker dodges 2 bullets, fends off robber with a bottle of creamer (video)

A would-be strong-arm robber was in for the fight of his life after a failed attempt to stick up San Diego, California, baker Jose Sanchez.

Surveillance footage shows the robber walk into the donut shop, clad in black sweatpants with a hoodie fixed tightly on his head. As he approaches the register, the man pulls out his gun and appears to demand the money.

Sanchez immediately resists and a struggle ensues as the man takes a couple of steps back. He fires his gun twice then approaches the register again. At this point, Sanchez is fighting with all his might, tossing a bottle of creamer and a box of sweetener at the man. The register moves about the counter and the robber eventually takes a swing at Sanchez with his gun, then hops over the counter.

Once he lands on the other side of the counter, the man pistol-whips Sanchez, who continues to fight.

Seconds later, the robber is seen hopping back over the counter. He falls to the floor in his haste to flee the scene, but not before catching another blow from yet another foreign object. This time it’s Sanchez’s wife, Anna, who hurls a pair of tongs at him on his way out the door.

As it turns out, Sanchez had more to protect than money or baked goods.

NBC affiliate KNSD TV reports that Sanchez is recovering from minor cuts and bruises that he suffered during the struggle. Watch the video in its entirety after the jump.