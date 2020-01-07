How Nipsey Hussle inspired a book club for Black and Latino men

The late Nipsey Hussle continues to inspire the masses.

Known as an avid reader, the Los Angeles-based rapper often spoke about the books that inspired him during interviews and on songs. The Marathon Book Club, founded by Rashad Drakeford, currently has 76 members — 74 Black and two Latino — who live in Los Angeles; New York City; Oakland, California; and Washington, D.C.

Nipsey‘s book list focuses on a wide range of subjects, including business, self-improvement and race relations. The men use the books as a way to better navigate their careers, personal lives and community efforts.

Here is a breakdown of several books on Nipsey’s list.

The Spook Who Sat By The Door

Written by Sam Greenlee in 1968, the fictional story follows Dan Freeman, the first Black CIA officer and former gang member in Chicago, as he learns the tactics of the CIA. Freeman later uses the skills that he learned at the CIA and goes to war against the American government. Mentioned on the song “Blue Laces 2,” Nipsey had plans to name his last album after the book.